Airlines May Cancel Flights Delayed Over 3 hours: DGCA Issues Guidelines Amid Fog Disruptions
In response to the prevalent fog conditions causing flight delays and cancellations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released standard operating procedures for airlines, addressing the criticism.
The directive mandates airlines to offer accurate real-time notifications regarding flight delays attributed to fog.
Additionally, all relevant information must be accessible on the airline's website and communicated to passengers through SMS, WhatsApp, and email.
DGCA also emphasised the significance of providing comprehensive training for airline personnel stationed at airports. This training should focus on enabling them to communicate effectively and apprise passengers of any ongoing flight delays.
Due to fog and bad weather, airlines can cancel flights expected to be delayed for more than 3 hours. This will help prevent airport congestion and reduce passenger inconvenience, as per the DGCA.
Court Orders Donald Trump To Pay Nearly $400K To New York Times Over Failed Lawsuit