Ons Jabeur Becomes First African And Arab Player To Win WTA 1000 Event After Clinching Madrid Title
Tunisian Ons Jabeur created history by becoming the first Arab and African player to win a WTA 1000 event after winning the Madrid Open.
The World No 10 Jabeur beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2 in the final to clinch her second WTA title.
Jabeur trailed 4-1 in the first set before clinching it 7-5 only to lose the second set without winning a single game.
However, the Tunisian 27-year-old finally found her range in the decider which she won 6-2 and created history.
