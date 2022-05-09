19-Year-Old Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Madrid Masters Winner
19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male winner of the Madrid Open after he beat Alexander Zverev in the final.
The Spaniard had earlier won his first Masters 1000 title at Miami and is now the second-youngest player to win two Masters title behind Rafael Nadal who won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005.
On his way to the title, the World No 7 Alcaraz beat World No 11 Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 before getting the better of Nadal in a three-set quarter-final clash.
In a hard-fought semi-final, the Spaniard came back from a set down to beat World No 1 Novak Djokovic and seal a spot in the final.
The final against Zverev proved to be anti-climatic as Alcaraz dispatched the German 6-3, 6-1 to clinch his fifth ATP tour title.
