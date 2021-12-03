Omicron In India: Symptoms of Covid-19 Variant To Watch Out For
India reported its first two cases of Omicron in Karnataka on Thursday.
Cases of suspected Omicron cases in Maharashtra and Delhi have been sent for genome sequencing. The health ministry is on alert as the situation unfolds in India.
Omicron variant of coronavirus was first detected in South Africa late last month. Nearly 30 countries, including India, UK, Israel and UAE, have reported Omicron cases.
The reinfection rate of Omnicron is higher than other coronavirus variants, according to doctors in South Africa.
India's health ministry has said that none of the Omicron-infected patients have shown severe symptoms.
While the WHO has said they're studying the situation, doctors in South Africa have given out a list of symptoms that are particular to Omicron.
Omicron symptoms
South African doctors have said that fatigue is the most common symptom of Omicron, accompanied by aches and pains.
While some patients reported severe headache and tiredness, none mentioned loss of smell or taste, severely blocked nose or severe temperature, according to Angelique Coetzee of South African Medical Association.