Gita Gopinath Set To Become IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director
Indian-American Gita Gopinath has been promoted as the Number Two in IMF, succeeding Geoffrey Okamoto.
Gopinath created history in October 2018 when she became the first female chief economist.
The Kannur-born 49-year-old would be working under IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
This would be the first time when two women will hold the top leadership roles of the International Monetary Fund.
