India v South Africa T20: Dinesh Karthik Helps India Win By 82 Runs To Level Series
Dinesh Karthik's knock of 55 runs came at a crucial time for team India, helping them to beat South Africa by 82 runs to equalise the T20I series 2-2.
Temba Bavuma won the toss for the Proteas and opted to bowl first. Lungi Ngidi was quick to get the first wicket for South Africa, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The Proteas bowlers kept on adding the pressure on the Indian batters. By the end of 13 overs, India lost the wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and captain Rishabh Pant, standing at 81/4.
Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik took charge with a crucial 65-run partnership before Pandya got out at 46 by Ngidi. Karthik went on to complete a 26-ball half-century.
Karthik was later dismissed at 55 by Dwaine Pretorius. Axar Patel and Hardik Patel remained unbeaten to help India finish the 20 overs at 169/6.
Proteas skipper Bavuma received an early blow from Bhuveshwar Kumar, forcing him to retire hurt. South Africa soon lost Quinton de Kock to a run-out. Avesh Khan dismissed Dwaine Pretorius.
Wickets kept on falling for South Africa in quick succession as Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Heinrich Klaasen between the legs for a plumb LBW. Harshal clean bowled David Miller.
Khan went on to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen. He completed a sensational 4-wicket haul after getting the wickets of Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj. Chahal got the wicket of Anrich Nortje.
Harshal ended South Africa's inning at 87/9 to help India secure an 82-run victory in a must-win match, levelling the T20I series 2-2 against the Proteas.
