Odisha Floods: Over 130 Villages Marooned As Situation In Northern Districts Worsens
The flood situation in Odisha is grim as rivers in spate have inundated low-lying areas in northern districts like Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Bhadrak.
Nearly 10 lakh people have been affected in Odisha after the flood left over 130 villages marooned.
An evacuation drive was carried out in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Sunday to shift people to safer places.
Chief inister Naveen Patnaik did an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts recently.
Odisha's water resources minister Tukuki Sahu said that water level in Subarnarekha river is still flowing above the danger mark even though it is gradually receding.
