Elon Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey Ahead Of Twitter Legal Battle
Elon Musk has launched legal action against Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, summoning him to court as part of a legal battle as Musk seeks to end his $44bn deal to buy Twitter.
Musk announced backing out from the Twitter deal after alleging the firm withheld information on fake account numbers.
The case is scheduled for October 17 in the Delaware Court of Chancery. But this might be avoided if both parties settle the matter outside court before the hearing.
Twitter argued that Musk was making excuses to cover buyer's remorse.
The social media site previously asked the Delaware court to order Musk to complete the merger deal at $54.20 per Twitter share.
