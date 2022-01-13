Covid-19: 7 Badminton Players Withdrawn from India Open After Testing Positive
The India Open Badminton Championship in Delhi got struck by Covid-19 where 7 players have been withdrawn after testing covid positive.
Among the players who tested positive is Kidambi Srikanth, former World no 1 badminton player
Two-times Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ashwini Ponnappa also tested positive. Players and their doubles partners have also been withdrawn from the tournament.
The other five players who tested positive are Ritika Rahul Thakkar, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi and Khushi Gupta.
The infected players will not be replaced and their opponents will get a walkover to the next round. With doubles involved, the total number of players withdrawn can go till 12.
