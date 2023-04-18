SpaceX Halts First Starship Launch Citing Frozen Valve
Elon Musk's SpaceX called off the highly anticipated launch of its Starship due to a frozen valve, on Monday.
The planned 90-minute flight of the Starship into space was halted for a minimum of 48 hours, citing a frozen pressurization valve in the lower-stage rocket booster.
SpaceX later said on Twitter that its teams were "working towards Thursday, April 20" for a second launch attempt.
