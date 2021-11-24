Manchester United, Chelsea Clinch Champions League Last-16 Spot, Barcelona Held By Benfica
Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho helped Manchester United beat Villareal and clinch their spot in the knockout stage.
Defending champions Chelsea booked their last-16 spot with a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus at Stamford Bridge. The Blue are now on top of Group H.
Barcelona's wretched season continues after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Benfica. The Catalans are in danger of failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
German giants Bayern Munich beat Dynamo Kyiv to maintain their winning record in this season's competition.
Sevilla kept their knockout hopes alive after beating Wolfsburg 2-0. Victory against RB Salzburg on final matchday can help them to secure the ticket.
Jonathan David's winner helped Lille beat RB Salzburg and top Group G. Lille could still fail to qualify for the last 16 if they lose to Wolfsburg in the final match.
Young Boys and Atalanta played out a six-goal thriller in a 3-3 draw. Atalanta could progress to the next round if they beat Villareal in their final match.
