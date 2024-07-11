No Widespread Malpractice In NEET-UG 2024 , Affirms Centre; Counselling To Begin In July
The Centre has submitted a new affidavit to the Supreme Court, asserting that there was no evidence of widespread malpractice or any localised group of candidates benefiting with unusually high scores in NEET-UG 2024.
The Centre stated that IIT Madras conducted data analytics on NEET-UG 2024 results, and experts found that the marks distribution followed a normal "bell-shaped" curve, indicating no abnormalities.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, also submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, stating that only 47 candidates—17 in Patna and 30 in Godhra—are suspected of involvement in paper leaks and OMR sheet irregularities.
The affidavits were submitted a day before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's bench is set to hear pleas regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and calls for a retest.
The NTA also stated that viral videos allegedly displaying photos of a leaked NEET-UG question paper on the social media app Telegram were fake.
Regarding counselling, the Centre stated that the process for 2024-25 will commence in the third week of July and will be conducted in four rounds.
