Former PM Manmohan Singh Slams Modi Government For Mismanagement, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh recently stated that the Modi government cannot blame the "mismanagement" of the country on first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru.
Singh questioned the BJP govt.'s foreign policy, rising unemployment, farm laws and rising inflation in a video message prior to the Punjab Elections.
Responding to the former Prime Minister's statement, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied stating that she was "hurt" by Singh's comment. She believes his sudden concern for Indian economy might be due to Punjab polls.
Sitharaman claimed that during Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, India slipped to become a Fragile Five economy where the inflation could not be controlled for 22 months.
Elections for Punjab's legislative assembly takes place on February 20 and will continue in phases till March 10.