Karnataka Congress MLAs Hold Sleepover Protest In Assembly Demanding Minister's Sacking
Congress MLAs in Karnataka camped in the Assembly on Thursday and in fact, slept on the floor of the house.
The MLAs were demanding the sacking of minister KS Eshwarappa who had earlier said that the national flag should be replaced with a saffron one.
The leaders of Congress' Karnataka unit were seen having dinner at the assembly canteen.
DK Shivakumar was among the leaders who stayed put in the Assembly through the night.
Visuals of Congress MLAs seated on the stairs outside Karnataka Assembly, reading newspapers, on Friday morning were also shared.
Also Read
13 Die After Falling In Well At A Wedding Function In UP's Kushinagar