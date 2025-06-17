Zoomcar Confirms Data Breach Affecting 8.4 Million Users
Car-sharing platform Zoomcar has confirmed that a hacker accessed the personal data of at least 8.4 million users. The stolen data includes names, phone numbers, and car registration details.
The company disclosed the breach in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating it discovered the incident on June 9.
It became aware after employees received messages from someone claiming to have breached its systems.
Zoomcar said it quickly activated its incident response plan. It added that no financial data, plaintext passwords, or other sensitive identifiers appear to have been compromised.
In response, Zoomcar said it has tightened security, boosted monitoring, reviewed access, and alerted authorities and cybersecurity experts.
However, the company has not confirmed whether affected users have been informed or if it has identified the hacker.
