WhatsApp Users Will Start Seeing Targeted Ads In Status Updates
WhatsApp will now start showing ads. Meta announced on Monday that ads from businesses will appear in the app’s status feature, which works like Stories.
The status feature is found in the “Updates” tab. It lets users post disappearing texts, photos, videos, or voice notes.
Now, along with updates from friends and family, WhatsApp users may also see sponsored content.
Meta says ads will be tailored using “limited” data, including location, language, followed channels, and ad interactions. These settings can be managed through the Meta Accounts Center, if enabled.
The company also said it won’t sell or share users’ phone numbers with advertisers and won’t use any messages, calls, or group chats for ad targeting.
Your Next QR Code Scan May Take You To A Phony Site
