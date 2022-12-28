Biryani, Pizza Were The Most Ordered Dishes On Zomato In 2022
On December 27, Zomato released its annual trend report revealing what India ordered most in 2022, Money Control reported.
Biriyani was the most ordered dish with 186 orders every minute in 2022. The dish was on top of the list last year as well.
Pizza was a close second with 139 orders per minute in 2022 on Zomato.
Zomato conferred the title of "nation’s biggest foodie" to a customer from Delhi named Ankur, who reportedly ordered 3,300 times from the app in 2022.
A customer from Mumbai used regular promo codes to save up Rs 2.43 lakh on their yearly Zomato order.
Raiganj in West Bengal saw the maximum number of promo code users on Zomato with 99.7% of the orders having a promo code.
Zomato reported interesting food searches with "Elon Musk food" being searched 724 times and "Oreo Pakoda" being searched 4,988 times, Money Control reported.
