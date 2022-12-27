China To Lift Quarantine For International Travelers From January 8
China will no longer require international travelers coming into the country to undergo quarantine from January 8.
Bloomberg reported China's National Health Commission as saying in a statement that travelers arriving in China will only have to show negative Covid test results taken within 48 hours of departure.
Right now, international travelers undergo 5 days of quarantine in a hotel, followed by three days of isolation at home upon arriving in the country.
This is the latest rule to be eased as China rolls back its strict zero Covid policy.
The lifting of curbs has seen Covid cases rising across the country, with several reports suggesting that hospitals are overwhelmed.
