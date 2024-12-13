Zomato Challenged with Rs 803 Crore GST Notice, Plans to Appeal
Zomato, the food delivery and quick commerce platform, has been issued a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand of Rs 803 crore, including interest and penalties, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The Joint Commissioner of Central GST and Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, issued the order for the period from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022.
Dated November 12, 2024, the order pertains to alleged non-payment of GST on delivery charges.
The total demand includes Rs 401.7 crore in unpaid tax, along with an equal amount in interest and penalties. Zomato, however, has denied the allegations.
“We believe that we have a strong case on merits which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The Company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” Zomato said in the exchange filing.
