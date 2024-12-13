India’s D. Gukesh Shatters Records as Youngest World Chess Champion
Eighteen-year-old D. Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the 18th world chess champion, defeating China's Ding Liren in a dramatic match.
He is now the youngest ever to claim the title, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, the only other Indian to achieve this honor.
Gukesh is four years younger than the previous record-holder, Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who won the title at 22 in 1985.
The chess prodigy from Chennai has been a star in the chess world for years, becoming a grandmaster at just 12 years and seven months—making him the third-youngest in history.
He is the son of a surgeon and a medical professor, whose encouragement and investment in his training helped nurture his exceptional talent.
Vinesh Phogat, Nitish Kumar, Hardik Pandya: Top Google Searches of 2024
Click here