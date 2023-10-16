Zomato And McDonald's Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Food Mix-Up In Jodhpur
Zomato and McDonald's have been collectively fined Rs 1 lakh by the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum in Jodhpur.
The fine was levied because they mistakenly delivered a non-vegetarian order to a customer who had specifically asked for vegetarian food.
On receiving the wrong order the complainant complained to Zomato and McDonald's, but they did not take any action. He then filed a complaint with the redressal forum in Jodhpur.
The forum found both Zomato and McDonald's equally responsible for the error and ordered them to collectively provide Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the plaintiff, in addition to covering Rs 5,000 in legal expenses.
Zomato, however, expressed its intention to challenge the District Commission's decision, arguing that it acted solely as a facilitator in food sales and should not bear responsibility for any incorrect deliveries or order mismatches.
