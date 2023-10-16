Australia Slaps Elon Musk's X With A $386,000 Fine. Here’s Why
The Australian internet safety regulatory authority has imposed a penalty of $386,000 on Elon Musk's X, for its non-compliance with an investigation related to measures against child abuse.
The e-Safety Commission fined X, formally known as Twitter, saying it failed to respond to questions including how long it took to respond to reports of child abuse material on the platform and the methods it used to detect it.
X must respond to the fine imposed by the e-safety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, within a 28-day timeframe, or address the unanswered questions posed by the commissioner.
These legal notices, regarding the prevention child abuse material were sent to X, Google, TikTok, Twitch, and Discord, in February, building upon the initial round of notices sent to Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Snap, and Omegle last year.
The commissioner found that both X and Google failed to adhere to the notifications, as Google provided vague responses to certain specific inquiries, and X left some questions completely unaddressed.
India Ranks 111 On Global Hunger Index 2023; Centre Calls It An ‘Erroneous Measure’