Zara's Latest Ad Campaign Draws Backlash For Alleged Exploitation Of Gaza Conflict
Spanish fashion retailer, Zara, is facing criticism on social media following the release of its recent campaign titled "The Jacket".
The advertising campaign, which features statues with missing limbs surrounded by rubble and resembling Islamic burial attire, is drawing stark parallels to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to social media users.
The campaign also includes elements such as rocks, rubble, and a cardboard cutout resembling an upside-down map of Palestine.
Critics have also accused Zara of exploiting tragic events for marketing purposes.
Zara has faced criticism over the Israel-Palestine conflict in the past as well. In October 2022, a boycott campaign was launched by Palestinians when Zara's franchise holder in Israel endorsed the extremist Jewish Forces party.
Despite the public outcry, Zara has yet to issue a response or statement regarding the controversy.
