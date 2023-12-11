Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones On X Post A Five-Year Ban
Elon Musk on Sunday reinstated the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X, after conducting a poll, with 70% of roughly two million respondents voting to lift the ban.
In 2018, Jones faced suspension from Twitter due to a violation of the company's "abusive behaviour policy". The suspension, which was considered permanent under the management at that time, came as Jones was sued for defamation.
The legal action stemmed from his dissemination of the unfounded assertion that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
Despite the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in 2012, Jones falsely claimed on his show, Infowars, that the shooting was staged to advocate for stricter gun laws.
Relatives of the Sandy Hook victims filed lawsuits against Jones in both Texas and Connecticut, securing a judgment of almost $1.5 billion in their favour.
Jones’ first activity post his reinstatement on the platform after five years was to repost a welcome-back message from Andrew Tate.
