YouTube Updates Policy To Allow Removal Requests For AI-Generated Deepfakes
YouTube has implemented a policy change permitting individuals to request the takedown of AI-generated or synthetic content that mimics their face or voice.
This adjustment allows users to request the removal of such AI content through YouTube’s privacy request process. This policy change builds on YouTube’s responsible AI agenda, initially introduced in November.
Instead of requesting the removal of misleading content such as deepfakes, YouTube advises affected parties to directly request the content's removal as a privacy violation.
According to YouTube's recently updated Help documentation, first-party claims are required except in specific cases, such as when the affected individual is a minor, lacks computer access, is deceased, or falls under other similar exceptions.
YouTube gives content uploaders 48 hours to address complaints. If the content is removed within this time, the complaint is closed; otherwise, YouTube will review it.
The company warns that removal means fully deleting the video and any personal information from its title, description, and tags. Users can blur faces but can't just make the video private, as it could be made public again later.
