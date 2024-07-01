Apple Supplier Foxconn India's Hiring Practices Under Centre's Scrutiny For Gender Discrimination
According to Reuters, the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party has called on the National Commission for Women to launch an investigation after it was reported that Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country.
Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the women's wing posted a letter on X which read, "It is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation into these claims and ensure that the rights of women employees at Foxconn Hon Hai are protected."