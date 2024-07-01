Apple Supplier Foxconn India's Hiring Practices Under Centre's Scrutiny For Gender Discrimination
According to Reuters, the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party has called on the National Commission for Women to launch an investigation after it was reported that Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country.
Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the women's wing posted a letter on X which read, "It is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation into these claims and ensure that the rights of women employees at Foxconn Hon Hai are protected."
According to a Reuters investigation, Foxconn has consistently refused to hire married women at its primary iPhone manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
The reasoning provided by Foxconn's hiring agents and HR sources to Reuters includes concerns about family responsibilities, potential pregnancy, and higher absenteeism rates among married women.
The labour ministry has also asked the Labour Department of Tamil Nadu to provide a comprehensive report on the issue.
The Ministry issued a statement citing Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976 and adding that it "clearly stipulates that no discrimination be made while recruiting men and women workers".
TISS Revokes Mass Termination Of Staff As Tata Education Trust Assures Funding
Click here