YouTube To Use AI For Age Checks, Here's What Changes For Teens
YouTube will start using AI to estimate users’ ages from August 13. In the US, it will detect if a user is under 18 by checking account details and activity.
If flagged, YouTube will automatically apply the same restrictions given to users who identify as minors.
This includes blocking age-restricted videos, showing only non-personalised ads, sending “take a break” reminders, and limiting repeated recommendations on sensitive topics like body image.
YouTube will also enable privacy reminders when uploading videos or posting comments.
Users will be notified if they are marked as under 18. If incorrect, they can verify their age using a government ID, a selfie, or a credit card.
YouTube warns that some creators may see their teen audience increase, which could reduce ad revenue because minors don’t get personalised ads.
