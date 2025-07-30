NDMA Issues Heatwave Rules For Gig Workers: Here’s What They Are
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a heatwave advisory to protect gig workers.
The directive asks platforms such as food delivery, ride-hailing, and logistics apps to halt mandatory work between 11 AM and 4 PM during IMD-declared Orange and Red Alerts.
It advises platforms to offer flexible shifts, penalty-free emergency leave, a reduced 3 km task radius, and relaxed delivery deadlines to limit workers’ exposure to extreme heat.
Platforms must supply safety kits—including UV-protective clothing, cooling caps, sunscreen, water bottles, and phone cooling covers — and provide or reimburse at least 2 liters of water per shift.
Workers should also get 15-minute cooling breaks every 90 minutes, and platforms must map shaded rest zones, cooling shelters, and water refill points on their apps.
NDMA has called for heat-awareness training in local languages and an in-app “Heat Emergency” button to connect workers to medical help.
The advisory also emphasises gender-sensitive measures such as safe sanitation facilities, secure cooling shelters, and health camps for women workers during heatwaves.
