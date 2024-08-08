YouTube Shorts Surpasses Trillion Views In India: CEO Neal Mohan
YouTube Shorts, a 60-second video format that launched in India in 2020, has now exceeded a trillion views, as announced by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.
Speaking at the YouTube Brandcast 2024 event, Mohan also revealed that YouTube is the most streamed service on Connected TVs (cTV) in India, with viewership increasing fourfold over the past three years.
“More than 11,000 Indian channels have over a million subscribers. That’s a 50 percent increase year over year,” he shared the figures as YouTube hosted its flagship event.
According to Mohan, Indian creators are producing videos inspired by local trends that ultimately “shape global culture”. In India, YouTube leads in both reach and watch time in the country.
Looking ahead, Mohan emphasised the impact of generative AI on the future of content creation on YouTube. "We’ve launched AI tools that empower human creativity," he stated.
