Elon Musk’s X Sues Major Advertisers Citing 'Illegal Boycott' Of The Platform
X is taking legal action against a group of major advertisers, alleging that they engaged in an "illegal boycott" of the platform previously known as Twitter.
The lawsuit asserts that Unilever, Mars, CVS, Ørsted, and numerous other brands collaborated to "collectively withhold billions of dollars in advertising revenue" through an initiative led by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).
To participate in the WFA’s initiative, known as the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), companies are required to withhold advertising from social platforms that do not adhere to the organisation's safety standards.
X claims that GARM "organised an advertiser boycott of Twitter" to pressure the company into complying with these safety standards. The lawsuit is being filed even though X announced last month that it was "excited" to rejoin GARM.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a video posted to X, “They conspired to boycott X, which threatens our ability to thrive in the future.”
Not A First: IRCTC Insurance Portal Bug Exposed Passenger Details