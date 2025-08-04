YouTube Revises Monetisation Rules For Profanity In Videos
YouTube has updated its monetisation rules to allow videos with profanity in the first seven seconds to earn ad revenue, as long as the language is not excessive.
The change reflects shifting advertiser expectations, which now allow more flexibility in targeting content based on profanity levels.
Previously, in 2023, ad revenue was restricted for videos with profane language in the first 8–15 seconds. That rule was introduced after a 2022 update, which many creators criticised as vague and overly restrictive.
YouTube now permits moderate or strong profanity in the first seven seconds of videos to be monetised if not excessive, along with abbreviated or censored language and moderate profanity in music or comedy.
However, profanity in titles or thumbnails may lead to limited or no revenue, while strong profanity in these areas or extreme language, including slurs, remains ineligible.
