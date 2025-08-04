Spotify To Enforce Age Checks With Facial Scans And ID Verification In The UK
Spotify has updated its policy and warned that it will permanently delete accounts that fail its new age verification process.
The platform will use Yoti’s facial recognition technology and official IDs to confirm a user’s age in the UK.
The change complies with the UK’s Online Safety Act, which requires tech companies to take steps to protect minors from harmful content, including explicit material.
Spotify’s minimum age requirement remains 13 and above, and underage users are banned from using the service.
For children, Spotify offers a separate app, Spotify Kids, with editor-curated, age-appropriate content. However, it is only available in countries such as the US and UK, and not in India.
Spotify will verify age for 18+ content using Yoti’s facial scan, falling back to ID verification if needed.
