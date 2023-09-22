YouTube Introduces 'Dream Screen': AI-Powered Video Creation For Shorts
YouTube has announced a new feature for its short-form video platform Shorts, that will allow users to leverage AI tools to create videos.
The feature, which is called Dream Screen, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what they want to use.
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, at the company’s live event, explained that a user could type in something as crazy as “a panda drinking coffee”, and then the video image appears on the screen.
Mohan said that this technology will enable more people to publish on YouTube without feeling like they need a whole production studio or a thorough understanding of YouTube analytics.
The feature is being introduced to select creators and is expected to roll out early next year.
Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Joins Lawsuit Against OpenAI
Click here