Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Joins Lawsuit Against OpenAI

Martin alleged that ChatGPT generated “an infringing, unauthorized, and detailed outline for a prequel” to “A Game of Thrones” that was titled “A Dawn of Direwolves” and used “the same characters from Martin’s existing books in the series “A Song of Ice and Fire”.
The authors also mentioned that OpenAI's LLMs might lead to derivative work “that is based on, mimics, summarises, or paraphrases” their books, potentially impacting their market.
According to the plaintiff, OpenAI could have trained GPT using publicly available content instead of incorporating copyrighted material without compensating for licensing fees.
In a statement Wednesday, an OpenAI spokesperson said that the company respects “the rights of writers and authors, and believes they should benefit from AI technology," AP reported.
