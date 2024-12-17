YouTube Gives Creators Control Over Third-Party AI Training on Their Content
YouTube is giving creators more control over how third parties use their content to train AI models.
Through a new setting in YouTube Studio, creators and rights holders can opt in and specify which third-party AI companies are allowed to train on their videos.
The initial list includes 18 companies, such as Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability AI.
Creators can authorise specific companies or choose “All third-party companies” to allow broader access.
This feature is available to creators with administrator access to YouTube Studio Content Manager. Settings can be adjusted anytime within the YouTube Channel settings.
However, Google clarified to TechCrunch that it will continue training its own AI models on some YouTube content under existing agreements with creators.
BBC Calls Out Apple AI for Falsely Attributing Fake News
Click here