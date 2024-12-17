BBC Calls Out Apple AI for Falsely Attributing Fake News
A week after its UK launch, Apple Intelligence faced a hallucination issue, with the BBC claiming it was falsely cited as a source for fake news.
Apple Intelligence, which uses generative AI to summarize notifications, webpages, and messages, allegedly claimed that Luigi Mangione had died by suicide and cited the BBC as the source.
Mangione, however, remains in US custody after being charged last week with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
“BBC News is the most trusted news media in the world. It is essential to us that our audiences can trust any information or journalism published in our name and that includes notifications,” a spokesperson reportedly said.
The BBC has contacted Apple to resolve the issue, which mirrors a Columbia Journalism School study highlighting frequent misattribution and decontextualization of publishers’ content.
The research, involving 200 news articles from outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Financial Times, revealed inaccuracies when ChatGPT was asked to identify sources of block quotes.
