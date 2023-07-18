Yamuna Water Reaches The Walls Of Taj Mahal For The First Time In 45 Years
For the first time in 45 years, the Yamuna river in Agra has reached the Taj Mahal's walls, drowning a garden behind the monument.
The river's water level rose to 497.9 feet, surpassing the "low flood level" of 495 feet. The last time the Yamuna river touched the rear wall of the Taj Mahal was during the floods of 1978.
In the wake of continuous rainfall, the river's level has alarmingly increased, flooding the nearby Dussehra Ghat. The exterior of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb has also been flooded.
Concerns have been raised about the potential risks to other historical monuments like Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh, Kala Gumbad, and Chini ka Rauza.
However, according to the Archeological Survey of India officials, the architectural design of the Taj Mahal prevents water from entering the main mausoleum even during high floods.
