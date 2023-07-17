AI Tools Are 'Running Out Of Text' To Train Themselves, Warns Stuart Russell
Developers may soon run out of text to train their generative AI models, cautioned Stuart Russell, an AI expert and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, USA.
Speaking at a UN summit, Russell emphasised that AI's reliance on vast amounts of text data for training large language models is beginning to run into problems.
He said that the artificial intelligence training technique used by ChatGPT and other bots is "starting to hit a brick wall".
The AI expert still believed that AI will eventually replace humans in many jobs that he described in the interview as "language in, language out".
This data-collection practice integral to ChatGPT and other chatbots has been facing increased scrutiny.
Recently, US comedian Sarah Silverman sued OpenAI and Meta, alleging that her copyright has been infringed in the training of the firms' AI systems.
