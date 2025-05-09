X Complies With India’s Order To Block 8,000 Accounts Amid Pakistan Tensions
Elon Musk-owned X revealed on Thursday that the Indian government has ordered the platform to block around 8,000 accounts.
The directive comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terrorist camps across the border.
In a statement, X said the orders include requests to block access—within India—to accounts run by international news organisations and prominent users.
The platform confirmed it would comply with the directive but called the decision “not easy,” emphasising the importance of remaining operational in India to ensure access to information for Indian users.
X also voiced concern over legal constraints that bar it from disclosing the executive orders behind the takedown requests.
Recently, the government has also blocked more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels, including news outlets, accusing them of spreading "provocative" material.
