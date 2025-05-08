How The World Is Responding To India-Pakistan Military Actions
Governments around the world have reacted to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s airstrikes on terror camps across the border and Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling.
China expressed regret over India’s military action and called for restraint from both countries, stating its opposition to all forms of terrorism.
France also urged both sides to avoid further escalation, as violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours reached levels not seen in two decades.
Iran described the situation as deeply concerning. A spokesperson for its foreign ministry voiced hope that diplomatic efforts could still prevent further conflict, urging both nations to de-escalate.
Qatar echoed similar concerns, calling on India and Pakistan to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.
Turkey warned that India's military action risked pushing the region toward full-scale war and called for both sides to act with common sense.
The UK said it was in contact with both governments, urging restraint and renewed engagement.
Israel’s ambassador to India expressed support for India’s right to self-defence, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped tensions would ease soon, calling the standoff “a shame” during remarks at the White House.
