Wrestlers Protesters' Panel Gives May 21 As The Deadline For Brij Bhushan's Arrest
The wrestlers protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar were joined by Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha's Baldev Singh Sirsa on Sunday.
A 31-member committee of farmers, supporting the wrestlers, told reporters that if Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan was not arrested by May 21, it would take a "significant decision".
“We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy," Takait said.
As the farmers joined the protest, Takait clarified “The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside.”
Adding on to this, Vinesh Phogat also indicated that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.
The protesting wrestlers have accused Bhushan of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers and have demanded his removal.