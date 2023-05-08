22 Killed In Kerala Tourist Boat Tragedy, Survivors Allege Negligence
A double-decker boat overturned and sank on a beach in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday evening, killing 22 people, including seven children.
The boat, which was carrying about 40 inbound passengers, overturned at about 7pm near Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur.
Survivors alleged the boat was overcrowded, with the majority of passengers not wearing life jackets. The boat reportedly did not have a safety certificate either, NDTV reported.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard personnel have been engaged in the rescue work.
Expressing condolences for the lives lost, PM Modi announced “an ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of each deceased".
Also read
Four Of The Largest Uranus Moons Could Have Oceans: NASA