Wrestlers Halt Protest Till June 15 After Assurance Of Swift Probe From Government
The protesting wrestlers, led by Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia, have agreed to suspend their protest till June 15 after a long meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday.
Thakur assured the wrestlers that the Delhi police would complete the probe by then and file a chargesheet in the case against the Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges.
The government has also promised to hold elections to the executive committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by June 30, and neither Singh nor any of his close associates would serve on the new panel.
Thakur also agreed to comply with the wrestlers’ demand of a woman taking over as the head of WFI.
Sharing details of the meeting, Malikkh told The Hindu, “The Delhi police will also withdraw the FIRs filed against the wrestlers lodged on May 28."
Post the meeting, Thakur said that he heard all the demands of the wrestlers and assured them of full cooperation from the government. "It is better for the country to have the award-winning grapplers on the mat than on the roads," he added.
