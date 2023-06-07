Fourteen Indian Cities Amongst The Top Twenty Most Polluted Cities Of The World
According to the annual world air quality report published by IQAir for the year 2022, 14 out of the top 20 most polluted cities in the world are Indian.
Bhiwadi (3), Delhi (4), Darbhanga (6), Asopur (7), Patna (10), Ghaziabad (11), Chapra (14) and Greater Noida (17) are some of the cities from the list.
As per the list, Lahore (Pakistan) and Hotan (China) are the top two most polluted cities of the world.
Falling three positions from the previous year’s index, India has ranked 8th among the most polluted countries, according to the report.
The five most polluted nations this year are Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Bangladesh.
The report has examined the data on PM2.5 air quality from 7,323 cities in 131 different nations, regions and territories to curate this list for 2022.
