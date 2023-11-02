World's First AI Safety Summit Kicks Off In The UK With Global Leaders
World's first artificial intelligence safety summit began in the UK on Wednesday. The two-day summit will focus on strategising a global, coordinated effort to address the risks and misuse of AI tools.
Some of the notable figures known to be attending the summit include US Vice President Kamala Harris, China’s vice technology minister, Wu Zhaohui, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Elon Musk.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and executives from other AI companies, including Meta, Anthropic, and Google’s Deepmind will also be attending the summit.
As outlined in a programme published by the UK government, the first day's schedule encompasses deliberations regarding the potential hazards posed by advanced AI technologies to worldwide security and society.
On the second day, attendees will address the concerns regarding the strategies for reducing these risks and promoting the responsible expansion of AI.