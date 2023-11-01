IMD Predicts Warmer November In India As El Nino Conditions Strengthen
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), November is anticipated to witness higher-than-average minimum temperatures across most of India, with the exception of certain regions in the northwest and west-central areas.
This trend is being attributed to the intensification of El Nino conditions.
El Nino conditions refers to the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, which are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.
October, too, saw higher temperatures than usual due to minimal rainfall across mainland India.
In the coming month, only regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, may experience rainfall or snowfall due to the influence of western disturbances.
According to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD India experienced a 32 percent rainfall deficit. Besides, due to the prolonged prevalence of anticyclonic circulations wind patterns turned out of favour for any rainfall over most parts of the country.
