World Press Photo Contest Adjusts Rules To Exclude AI-Generated Imagery
The World Press Photo Contest has revised its entry rules to disallow submissions of AI-generated imagery.
This change comes shortly after the announcement that such images were eligible for entry in the Open Format competition category.
Run by the World Press Photo Foundation, the said contest is an annual international competition that recognises and awards excellence in photojournalism.
The Foundation in a statement said, “Thanks to the honest and thoughtful feedback over the past days, we have decided to change the rules for the Open Format category in our contest to exclude AI generated images.”
Changes in lighting, automatic adjustments (e.g., levels, colors, contrast), and object selection are acceptable AI editing tools, the extent of which will be decided by contest organisers and a global panel of judges.
However, tools utilising generative AI models that add fresh information to enhance and sharpen images, like Adobe Super Resolution and Topaz Photo AI, are prohibited.
