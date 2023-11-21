Misdirected Hate To Online Trolling: Indian Fans Resort To Hateful Comments After World Cup Loss
As Australia claimed a six-wicket victory against India to lift the Cricket World Cup trophy on Sunday, many have since taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment and frustration by lashing out at Australian cricketers and their kin.
Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife, Vini Raman, who posted a carousel of images celebrating Maxwell’s win, drew slurs from Indian fans. She faced online harassment for "being an Indian and expressing support for Australia".
Responding to the trolls, she wrote, “You can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband+father of your child plays.”
Amidst the trolling of Australian cricketers by Indian fans, some are also channeling their hostility towards players of different nationalities, mistaking them to be Australians.
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham shared screenshots of Indian fans swearing at him, mistaking him to be an Australian cricketer.
Posting them on his Instagram story, he wrote, “Didn’t watch the game last night but uhh, I guess Aus won.”
Disappointed fans also went to the extent of sharing hateful comments on wrong Instagram accounts of Adam Zampa and Steve Smith.
Slovakian ski racer Adam Zampa’s Instagram has been inundated with abuses. On the other hand, the ‘wrong’ Steve Smith shared the screenshots of comments on X with a sarcastic caption, “Indian fans taking the loss well.”
India's Next Lunar Endeavour: ISRO Plans To Retrieve Moon Samples Back To Earth