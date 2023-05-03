World Press Freedom Index: India Slips 11 Spots To Rank 161 Among 180 Countries
India has slipped 11 spots to rank 161 in the 2023 edition of the Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders on May 3.
India has ranked behind its neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan, who are at positions 150 and 152, respectively, this year.
Countries which have ranked lower than India include Bangladesh (163), Saudi Arabia (170) and Iran (177). China at 179 and North Korea at 180 occupy the last spots in the index.
The ranking is based on a country’s performance in five broad categories: political context, legal framework, economic context, sociocultural context and safety of journalists.
India's position among the five indicators was highest in the sociocultural context (143) and lowest in the safety of journalists (172).
