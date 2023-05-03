Microsoft, OpenAI, Google CEOs Called For Meeting On AI Safety At White House
CEOs of tech giants like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI have been called for a meeting at the White House to discuss AI safety.
The CEOs will be meeting Vice President Kamala Harris and other top officials to discuss key AI issues on Thursday, Reuters reported.
CNBC reported that the invitation said that the officials will have a "frank discussion" with the CEOs on Ai safety and risks.
Last month US President Joe Biden said that while it remains to be seen whether AI is dangerous or not, the onus of safety lies with the tech companies.
The AI meeting at White House comes at a time when questions are being raised on user safety. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had earlier expressed apprehensions about AI chatbots being used for misinformation and troll attacks.